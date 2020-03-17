Coronavirus: UEFA puts off Euros till 2021

Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20
Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - UEFA on Tuesday put off the European Championships till 2021 due to the coronavirus emergency. "At a time like this the footballing community has the duty to show unity, solidarity and a sense of responsibility," said President Alexandr Ceferin. "The health of the players, staff and fans is our priority. "On the part of all there has been an authentic spirit of cooperation".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su