Coronavirus: Zingaretti says he's a bit better

Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Tuesday he was "a bit better" with the coronavirus and had started anti-viral treatment. "Ciao to all. I'm still in isolation at home, I had a couple of days with a high fever, now it's going a bit better, I've started antiviral therapy and we're fighting," he said on Facebook.
