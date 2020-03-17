Martedì 17 Marzo 2020 | 17:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds

Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds

 
Rome
Fasciani clan is Rome mafia - top court

Fasciani clan is Rome mafia - top court

 
Rome
Coronavirus: De Micheli orders isolation for those returning

Coronavirus: De Micheli orders isolation for those returning

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Agnelli family donates 10 mn

Coronavirus: Agnelli family donates 10 mn

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Europe should learn from Italy - WHO

Coronavirus: Europe should learn from Italy - WHO

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: More masks, docs, supplies en route from China

Coronavirus: More masks, docs, supplies en route from China

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 8,000 cited for lockdown breaches on Monday

Coronavirus: 8,000 cited for lockdown breaches on Monday

 
Rome
Coronavirus: UEFA puts off Euros till 2021

Coronavirus: UEFA puts off Euros till 2021

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Zingaretti says he's a bit better

Coronavirus: Zingaretti says he's a bit better

 
Catanzaro
Coronavirus: Calabrian town sealed off

Coronavirus: Calabrian town sealed off

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Watchdog urges cleaners to call off strikes

Coronavirus: Watchdog urges cleaners to call off strikes

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa tragedia
Bari, sapone contaminato in ospedale: muore di infezione neonata. Indaga la Procura

Bari, sapone contaminato in ospedale: muore di infezione neonata. Indaga la Procura

 
PotenzaI controlli
Coronavirus, chiuso per sanificazione ospedale di Villa d'Agri

Coronavirus, chiuso per sanificazione ospedale di Villa d'Agri

 
FoggiaLa fuga
Evasione dal carcere di Foggia: arrestato il 69esimo detenuto fuggito, ricercati in 3

Evasione dal carcere di Foggia: arrestato il 69esimo detenuto fuggito, ricercati in 3

 
LecceLa polemica
Emergenza Coronvairus a Lecce, 300 posti letto bloccati dal valzer dell’ossigeno

Emergenza Coronavirus a Lecce, 300 posti letto bloccati dal valzer dell’ossigeno

 
BrindisiIl virus
Coronavirus Brindisi, sindaco Rossi in quarantena: test negativo

Coronavirus Brindisi, sindaco Rossi in quarantena: test negativo

 
MateraL'operazione
Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

 
TarantoLa richiesta
Emergenza Covid, dal 12 marzo chiuso a Castellaneta M. ufficio postale, il Comune: «Riaprite»

Emergenza Covid, dal 12 marzo chiuso a Castellaneta M. ufficio postale, il Comune: «Riaprite»

 
BatDa Barletta
Covid 19, il mantra #andràtuttobene diventa una torta con biscotti

Covid 19, il mantra #andràtuttobene diventa una torta con biscotti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. 16 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi diventano 13

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus Puglia: 248 contagiati, 16 vittime. Emiliano: «Servono 200 ventilatori»

Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati

Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, salgono a 18 i positivi in Basilicata

Rome

Coronavirus: 8,000 cited for lockdown breaches on Monday

217 shop owners cited, 22 suspensions ordered

Coronavirus: 8,000 cited for lockdown breaches on Monday

Rome, March 17 - The interior ministry said Tuesday that 172,720 people were stopped on Monday to see if they were complying with a government coronavirus decree and 7,890 were cited for breaking it. Some 229 people were cited for making false statements to public officers. Some 97,551 shops were checked and 217 owners cited, with 22 suspensions.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati