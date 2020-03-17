Coronavirus: All frontline docs to be tested

Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - All doctors in the front line of the coronavirus battle are to be tested for the virus, the Italian federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said Tuesday. "It is necessary to extend the use of the tests with swabs to all the doctors without symptoms treating the COVID-19 patients, to prevent an undue spread of the infection," said FNOMCEO head Filippo Anelli. Today, he said, "asymptomatic doctors and health personnel who are positive to the new coronavirus without knowing so represent, in fact, a loose cannon and a huge risk in the hospitals".
