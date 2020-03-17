Coronavirus: New form for declaring non-positivity

Rome, March 17 - A new form to "self-declare" that you are not positive for the coronavirus has come online in Italy. People must sign the form to justify being outside during the lockdown, for work, shopping or an emergency, if they are checked by police. A new clause allows the person concerned to self-declare that they are not in the conditions envisaged by article 1, section 1, letter c of the March 8 decree that lays down "an absolute prohibition on movement from one's home or abode for subjects under the measure of quarantine or who have tested positive for the virus", the interior ministry said. The new form can be downloaded from the interior's ministry's website - https://www.interno.gov.it/it