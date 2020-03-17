Coronavirus: Italian model saving lives - Di Maio

Rome, March 17 - The Italian model of fighting the coronavirus is saving lives, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "As a government and as foreign ministry we are working day and night to manage this crisis and it is now well-known in all the world that an Italian model exists, which is being cited by head of state like (French President Emmanuel) Macron," he said. "The model we are elaborating can be useful for other countries to save the lives of their citizens".