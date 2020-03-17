Coronavirus: Italian model saving lives - Di Maio

Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - The Italian model of fighting the coronavirus is saving lives, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "As a government and as foreign ministry we are working day and night to manage this crisis and it is now well-known in all the world that an Italian model exists, which is being cited by head of state like (French President Emmanuel) Macron," he said. "The model we are elaborating can be useful for other countries to save the lives of their citizens".
