Coronavirus: Couple cited for canoodling in car

Milan, March 17 - A couple were cited for canoodling in a car in breach of the coronavirus lockdown on the outskirts of Milan on Monday, police said Tuesday. The 23-year-old Egyptian man and the 40-year-old Tunisian woman were caught by police in the Mecenate area of the northern Italian city, which has been hard hit by the virus. They were cited for breaching the lockdown that bans two people being in the front or back of a vehicle together.