Coronavirus: Couple cited for canoodling in car

Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime In Basilicata i positivi sono 20
Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati
Milan
17 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 17 - A couple were cited for canoodling in a car in breach of the coronavirus lockdown on the outskirts of Milan on Monday, police said Tuesday. The 23-year-old Egyptian man and the 40-year-old Tunisian woman were caught by police in the Mecenate area of the northern Italian city, which has been hard hit by the virus. They were cited for breaching the lockdown that bans two people being in the front or back of a vehicle together.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su