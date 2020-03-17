Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - A Rome cooperative has given out hundreds of coronavirus masks and gloves free of charge as well as information booklets on the new virus. "We ran out of all the material in two hours: 100 masks, 200 single-used gloves, three litres of disinfectant and 800 information booklets," said coordinator Guglielmo Masci. The initiative took place outside a supermarket on the outskirts of the Italian capital.
