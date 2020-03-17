China sending 12 coronavirus more experts to Italy

Beijing, March 17 - A second team of Chinese medical experts are on their way to Italy to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Global Times reported via Twitter on Tuesday. The media outlet quoted Zhejiang TV, which said that in the group also included experts in "Chinese traditional medicine". The tweet ended with the hashtag #ForzaItalia. During a Monday evening phone call, President Xi Jinping said that China had sent other doctors to "ensure medical supplies and other assistance" for the COVID-19 crisis.