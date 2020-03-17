Coronavirus: Lombardy has 'almost ran out of IC beds'

Milan, March 17 - Lombardy almost ran out of beds in intensive care for coronavirus patients Monday, the region's welfare councilor Giulio Gallera said Tuesday. Gallera said that when he heard 30 direly needed respirators were arriving from the Milan Red Cross, "I almost started crying due to the day's tension and the great news". He said that respirators must be obtained for a hospital at the Milan Fair complex "in the next three-four days, we can't wait weeks". Lombardy has been the hardest hit in an epidemic that has been the worst outside China. Italy's death toll passed 2,000, to 2,158, on Monday, with 23,073 infected with the virus across the country.