Italians coming from abroad to be quarantined-Di Maio

Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - Italians coming home from abroad amid the coronavirus emergency are to be quarantined, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "It is a measure which, in my opinion, is necessary for their health and, naturally, for everyone's public health," he said after conferring with Health minister Roberto Speranza and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli. "We must weigh all precautionary measures aimed at containing, ever more, the spread of the virus. "They are stringent but necessary measures".
