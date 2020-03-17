Alitalia must be a flag carrier again - transport minister

Rome, March 17 - Italy needs a flag carrier, Transport Minister Paolo Di Micheli said Tuesday, confirming that Alitalia is to be renationalized. "This experience (of the coronavirus) teaches us that a national carrier is strategic for the destiny of our country from many different standpoints," she told Rainews24. "This experience will confirm to us that we need our flag carrier". De Micheli said Monday that as part of government moves to bolster the economy amid the coronavirus emergency, the chronically loss-making airline would be brought back under Treasury control. She added Tuesday that as it brings Italians back home from abroad, "Alitalia is applying itself with dedication as a flag carrying airline".