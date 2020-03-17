Coronavirus: 5 cited for being in a barber's

Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves
17 Marzo 2020
Bologna, March 17 - Five people were cited in Bologna Tuesday for being in a barber's shop in breach of the coronavirus lockdown. The five were the barber and four clients. Barber's are among all of Italy shops bar groceries and pharmacies that have been closed down for the emergency. The barber's was shut down and reported to the prefecture for future suspension of activity for breaching the ban.
