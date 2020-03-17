Conte hails nation's courage on Italian Unification Day

Rome, March 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked those who continue working despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic in messages on social media on Tuesday, Italy's National Unification Day. He hailed the nation's response and called for the country, which has been hit especially hard, to remain united with courage and a sense of responsibility. "Italian Unification was proclaimed 159 years ago," Conte said via Twitter. "Since then our country has faced thousands of difficulties, world wars, the Fascist regime. "But the Italian people have always known how to get back up and start over with pride and determination. With heads held high". "Thanks to those who are donating blood. Thanks to the doctors and nurses, to civil protection volunteers, to firefighters, to the men and women of the armed forces and the security forces, for the extraordinary efforts that they are putting forth. Thanks to the pharmacists, to those who continue to go to the factories, to those working in supermarkets, thanks to the taxi drivers who in these hours are taking doctors to the hospital without charging them," he added on Facebook. "Never like now has Italy needed to be united. We proudly fly our flag. We proudly sing our national anthem. United, responsible, and courageous," he said. National Unification Day commemorates the day Italy officially became a nation in 1861.