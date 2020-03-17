Conte hails nation's courage on Italian Unification Day

Martedì 17 Marzo 2020 | 14:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves

Coronavirus: coop gives out free masks, gloves

 
Rome
Coronavirus: New form for declaring non-positivity

Coronavirus: New form for declaring non-positivity

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian model saving lives - Di Maio

Coronavirus: Italian model saving lives - Di Maio

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Couple cited for canoodling in car

Coronavirus: Couple cited for canoodling in car

 
Rome
Coronavirus: All frontline docs to be tested

Coronavirus: All frontline docs to be tested

 
Bologna
Coronavirus: 5 cited for being in a barber's

Coronavirus: 5 cited for being in a barber's

 
Rome
Alitalia must be a flag carrier again - transport minister

Alitalia must be a flag carrier again - transport minister

 
Beijing
China sending 12 coronavirus more experts to Italy

China sending 12 coronavirus more experts to Italy

 
Rome
Italians coming from abroad to be quarantined-Di Maio

Italians coming from abroad to be quarantined-Di Maio

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Lombardy has 'almost ran out of IC beds'

Coronavirus: Lombardy has 'almost ran out of IC beds'

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Berlusconi donates 10 mn to Lombardy region

Coronavirus: Berlusconi donates 10 mn to Lombardy region

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus in Basilicata, ordinanza di Bardi isola comune di Moliterno

Coronavirus in Basilicata, ordinanza di Bardi isola comune di Moliterno

 
MateraL'operazione
Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

 
LecceIl virus
Coronavirus Melendugno, il sindaco: «Rischio contagio cantiere Tap»

Coronavirus Melendugno, il sindaco: «Rischio contagio cantiere Tap»

 
BariIl virus
Coronavirus a Bari, contagiati un medico e 5 infermieri della Mater Dei

Coronavirus a Bari, contagiati un medico e 5 infermieri della Mater Dei

 
TarantoLa richiesta
Emergenza Covid, dal 12 marzo chiuso a Castellaneta M. ufficio postale, il Comune: «Riaprite»

Emergenza Covid, dal 12 marzo chiuso a Castellaneta M. ufficio postale, il Comune: «Riaprite»

 
FoggiaIn via San Severo
Foggia, lancia sassi contro auto di passaggio: denunciato

Foggia, lancia sassi contro auto di passaggio: denunciato

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, accusata di favorire atti sessuali della figlia minore con i suoi amici

Fasano, accusata di favorire atti sessuali della figlia minore con i suoi amici

 
BatDa Barletta
Covid 19, il mantra #andràtuttobene diventa una torta con biscotti

Covid 19, il mantra #andràtuttobene diventa una torta con biscotti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. 16 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi diventano 13

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime In Basilicata i positivi sono 20

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus Puglia: 248 contagiati, 16 vittime. Emiliano: «Servono 200 ventilatori»

Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati

Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, salgono a 18 i positivi in Basilicata

Rome

Conte hails nation's courage on Italian Unification Day

Premier thanks those still working,says 'our flag flies proudly'

Conte hails nation's courage on Italian Unification Day

Rome, March 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked those who continue working despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic in messages on social media on Tuesday, Italy's National Unification Day. He hailed the nation's response and called for the country, which has been hit especially hard, to remain united with courage and a sense of responsibility. "Italian Unification was proclaimed 159 years ago," Conte said via Twitter. "Since then our country has faced thousands of difficulties, world wars, the Fascist regime. "But the Italian people have always known how to get back up and start over with pride and determination. With heads held high". "Thanks to those who are donating blood. Thanks to the doctors and nurses, to civil protection volunteers, to firefighters, to the men and women of the armed forces and the security forces, for the extraordinary efforts that they are putting forth. Thanks to the pharmacists, to those who continue to go to the factories, to those working in supermarkets, thanks to the taxi drivers who in these hours are taking doctors to the hospital without charging them," he added on Facebook. "Never like now has Italy needed to be united. We proudly fly our flag. We proudly sing our national anthem. United, responsible, and courageous," he said. National Unification Day commemorates the day Italy officially became a nation in 1861.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati