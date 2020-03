Coronavirus: Berlusconi donates 10 mn to Lombardy region

Rome, March 17 - Three-time former premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday donated 10 million euros to the Lombardy region to help build a 400-bed intensive care department at the Milan Fair complex for the coronavirus emergency, or, if needed, for other emergencies, his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party said. Berlusconi, 83, is one of Italy's richest men.