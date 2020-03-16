Biathlon: Wierer wins World Cup for 2nd time
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, il virus avanza: 200 contagiati, i morti salgono a 12. Prima vittima a Bari
La Regione: previsti 2mila infetti
Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati
Coronavirus, muore un 38enne di Turi: tredicesima vittima in Puglia
Pediatra: colpisce anche i giovani
Rome
16 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 16 - The Italian biathlete Dorothea Wierer has won the World Cup for the second year in a row, getting the Crystal Globe in Finland. The leg was won by Julia Simon and in third place was the Italian Lisa Vittozzi.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su