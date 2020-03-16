Lunedì 16 Marzo 2020 | 19:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Biathlon: Wierer wins World Cup for 2nd time

Biathlon: Wierer wins World Cup for 2nd time

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up by 349 to 2,158

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up by 349 to 2,158

 
Milan
Milan bourse closes 6.1% down, 18.3 bn up in smoke

Milan bourse closes 6.1% down, 18.3 bn up in smoke

 
Milan
One dead as building explodes near Bergamo

One dead as building explodes near Bergamo

 
Rome
Govt launches 'cure Italy' decree

Govt launches 'cure Italy' decree

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: China to send more docs, Xi tells Conte

Coronavirus: China to send more docs, Xi tells Conte

 
Rome
Golfer Molinari calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement

Golfer Molinari calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement

 
Turin
Juventus player with virus says he is lucky

Juventus player with virus says he is lucky

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Too many priests have died - Bergamo bishop

Coronavirus: Too many priests have died - Bergamo bishop

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: 'Faith in Italy victory' Xi tells Conte

Coronavirus: 'Faith in Italy victory' Xi tells Conte

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Turin Book Fair put off

Coronavirus: Turin Book Fair put off

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEmergenza coronavirus
Bari, omicidio Mizzi, salta il processo di appello bis

Bari, omicidio Mizzi, salta il processo di appello bis

 
Foggiacontrolli antidroga
S.Severo, spacciavano in casa eroina,: due giovani arrestati

S.Severo, spacciavano in casa eroina: due giovani arrestati

 
Batl'emergenza
Coronavirus, Asl Bt al via produzione disinfettante e distribuzione dispositivi di sicurezza

Coronavirus, Asl Bt al via produzione disinfettante e distribuzione dispositivi di sicurezza

 
Potenzail contagio
Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

 
Tarantosolidarietà
Taranto, quattromila mascherine donata da un negozio di cinesi al Comune

Taranto, negozio di cinesi dona quattromila mascherine al Comune

 
Leccel'iniziativa
Coronavirus, a Vernole fiori regalati accompagnati da un sorriso

Coronavirus, a Vernole fiori regalati accompagnati da un sorriso

 
BrindisiAd Apani
Brindisi, minaccia poliziotti con un machete: preso un 32enne

Brindisi, minaccia poliziotti con un machete: preso un 32enne

 
MateraL'emergenza sanitaria
Matera, dopo santificazione torna operativa Reparto di Rianimazione

Matera, dopo sanificazione torna operativo Reparto di Rianimazione

 

i più letti

Puglia, l'avanzata del virus:

Puglia, il virus avanza: 200 contagiati, i morti salgono a 12. Prima vittima a Bari
La Regione: previsti 2mila infetti

Coronavirus Puglia: 248 contagiati, 16 vittime. Emiliano: «Servono 200 ventilatori»

Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati

Coronavirus, muore un 38enne di Turi: è la tredicesima vittima in Puglia

Coronavirus, muore un 38enne di Turi: tredicesima vittima in Puglia
Pediatra: colpisce anche i giovani

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Corinavirus, il piano della Puglia contro il picco epidemico. Previsti 2mila infetti, creati gli «ospedali Covid»

Coronavirus, in Puglia atteso boom epidemico: previsti 2mila infetti. Pronti «ospedali Covid»

Rome

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up by 349 to 2,158

23,073 people are ill with COVID-19 says crisis commissioner

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up by 349 to 2,158

Rome, March 16 - There have now been over 2,000 coronavirus victims in Italy, 2,158, a rise of 349 on Sunday, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Monday. The previous day's rise was 368. Borrelli said 23,073 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Italy, up 2,470 on Sunday, and 2,749 people have recovered, 414 more. The daily rise in the number of have recovered on Sunday was 369. The overall number of people to have contracted the disease, including victims and those recovered, is now 27,980.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati