Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up by 349 to 2,158

Rome, March 16 - There have now been over 2,000 coronavirus victims in Italy, 2,158, a rise of 349 on Sunday, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Monday. The previous day's rise was 368. Borrelli said 23,073 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Italy, up 2,470 on Sunday, and 2,749 people have recovered, 414 more. The daily rise in the number of have recovered on Sunday was 369. The overall number of people to have contracted the disease, including victims and those recovered, is now 27,980.