Juventus player with virus says he is lucky

Govt launches 'cure Italy' decree
Turin
16 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 16 - Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who was the first to test positive for coronavirus in Serie A football, said Monday that he is doing fine. "I have always been rather well and I did not suffer any serious symptoms. I consider myself lucky, but it was a major blow. I was the first in our environment. I hope it helped to raise awareness in general," he said in an interview on JTV.
