Golfer Molinari calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement

Rome, March 16 - Italian golf star Francesco Molinari told ANSA Monday that the Tokyo Olympics, slated to be held in July and August, "must be postponed". "Health comes first," he stressed, "and sports second. "I don't see how it is possible to bring together athletes and staff from the entire world by this summer. "I live in London and I am concerned. Here we are experiencing an abnormal situation, especially as Italians. "Golf in America," the Italian champion said, "was the last to stop. "Halting everything was a wise decision. We golfers have not taken the test. "Had we decided to do so, surely some players or workers, as they come from all around the world, would test positive for the coronavirus."