Coronavirus: Pisa university reads Decameron online

Pisa, March 16 - Pisa's Scuola Normale university has organised an online reading of Giovanni Boccacio's classic Decameron, the bawdy tales told by young people fleeing plague-set Florence, with 300 people taking part inside and outside Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic from now until May 11. "Like the young people who in Boccacio's work decide to leave Florence and take refuge in the country to flee the contagion of the plague, the readers and other users will rediscover the pleasure of reading and listening to the best pages of Italian literature, and sharing it together", the elite university said.