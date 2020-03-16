Coronavirus: National anthem no 1 in 'balcony music charts'

Govt launches 'cure Italy' decree
Rome
16 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 16 - The national anthem, Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), is no.1 in the 'balcony music charts' drawn up by indie organization MEI after Italians started singing from their rooftops, windows and balconies to spread cheer amid the coronavirus lockdown. Paolo Conte's Azzurro and Rino Gaetano's Il Cielo E' Sempre Piu' Blu feature in second and third place in the charts, while traditional songs from Romagna (Romagna Mia), Milan (O Mia Bela Madunina) and Naples (Abbraciame) are next.
