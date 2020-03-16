Veneto governor calls Vo 'healthiest place in Italy'

Venice, March 16 - The governor of the Veneto region in northern Italy, Luca Zaia, said that tests had been run in Vo' and that it is now ''the healthiest place in Italy''. ''This is proof that the testing system works,'' he added. ''Here there were the first two cases. We tested everyone, even if the 'experts' told us this was a mistake: 3,000 tests. We found 66 positives, who we isolated for 14 days, and after that 6 of them were still positive. And that is how we ended it.''