Veneto governor calls Vo 'healthiest place in Italy'

Puglia, il virus avanza: 200 contagiati, i morti salgono a 12. Prima vittima a Bari
La Regione: previsti 2mila infetti
Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati
Coronavirus, muore un 38enne di Turi: tredicesima vittima in Puglia
Pediatra: colpisce anche i giovani
Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Sono 34 i malati in terapia intensiva
Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età
16 Marzo 2020
Venice, March 16 - The governor of the Veneto region in northern Italy, Luca Zaia, said that tests had been run in Vo' and that it is now ''the healthiest place in Italy''. ''This is proof that the testing system works,'' he added. ''Here there were the first two cases. We tested everyone, even if the 'experts' told us this was a mistake: 3,000 tests. We found 66 positives, who we isolated for 14 days, and after that 6 of them were still positive. And that is how we ended it.''
