Rome
Govt launches 'cure Italy' decree

Beijing
Coronavirus: China to send more docs, Xi tells Conte

Rome
Golfer Molinari calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement

Turin
Juventus player with virus says he is lucky

Rome
Coronavirus: Too many priests have died - Bergamo bishop

Beijing
Coronavirus: 'Faith in Italy victory' Xi tells Conte

Turin
Coronavirus: Turin Book Fair put off

Milan
Bourse tumbles again, spread rises

Pisa
Coronavirus: Pisa university reads Decameron online

Rome
Coronavirus: National anthem no 1 in 'balcony music charts'

Venice
Veneto governor calls Vo 'healthiest place in Italy'

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batl'emergenza
Coronavirus, Asl Bt al via produzione disinfettante e distribuzione dispositivi di sicurezza

BariLa decisione
Bari, Decaro ordina chiusura distributori automatici 24 h. «Troppi assembramenti»

Potenzail contagio
Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Tarantosolidarietà
Taranto, quattromila mascherine donata da un negozio di cinesi al Comune

Leccel'iniziativa
Coronavirus, a Vernole fiori regalati accompagnati da un sorriso

Foggia
Cerignola, spacciava vicino oratorio: preso 17enne. Giudice: uscite solo per necessità

BrindisiAd Apani
Brindisi, minaccia poliziotti con un machete: preso un 32enne

MateraL'emergenza sanitaria
Matera, dopo santificazione torna operativa Reparto di Rianimazione

Puglia, l'avanzata del virus:

La Regione: previsti 2mila infetti

Coronavirus, muore un 38enne di Turi: è la tredicesima vittima in Puglia

Pediatra: colpisce anche i giovani

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Coronavirus Covid-19, Elettra Lamborghini e i consigli sexy

Milan

FTSE-Mib down 11%, spread up to 264 then falls on ECB buys

Milan, March 16 - The Milan bourse tumbled again and the bond spread rose on the coronavirus Monday. The bourse's key FTSE-Mib index fell over 11% with FCA plummeting almost 20% after saying it is shutting its European plants until March 27. Other blue chips including Intesa, Eni and Enel were suspended for excessive losses. The spread surged to 264 points, up from 233 at Friday's close, before settling back to 248. The European Central Bank was making "major" acquisitions of Italian bonds, through the Bank of Italy, to curb the spread rise, market sources told ANSA.

