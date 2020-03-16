Bourse tumbles again, spread rises

Govt launches 'cure Italy' decree
16 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 16 - The Milan bourse tumbled again and the bond spread rose on the coronavirus Monday. The bourse's key FTSE-Mib index fell over 11% with FCA plummeting almost 20% after saying it is shutting its European plants until March 27. Other blue chips including Intesa, Eni and Enel were suspended for excessive losses. The spread surged to 264 points, up from 233 at Friday's close, before settling back to 248. The European Central Bank was making "major" acquisitions of Italian bonds, through the Bank of Italy, to curb the spread rise, market sources told ANSA.
