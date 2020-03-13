Coronavirus: Milan band launches balcony flashmob
Milan, March 13 - The Milan street band Fanfaroma launched a "balcony flashmob" on Friday, encouraging Italians to take to their balconies at 6 p.m. to play instruments and sing to "cheer the city up" amidst the coronavirus emergency. More than 23,000 people signed up to participate on the band's Facebook page. The Fiesole Music School also joined the initiative, and invited participants to make videos and share them on social media.
