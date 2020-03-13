Coronavirus:deaths in Italy up 250 in 1 day, 2,116 new cases

Coronavirus: Milan band launches balcony flashmob
March 13 -
Rome, March 13 - The number of people to have died in Italy after contracting the coronavirus is up to 1,266 people, a rise of 250 in a single day, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday. On Thursday the rise had been 189. Borrelli said 14,955 people in Italy are currently infected with the coronavirus, 2,116 up on Thursday, while 1,439 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, 181 up. The total number of cases, including people who have died, those recovered, and those currently infected, has risen to 17,660.
