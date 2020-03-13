Coronavirus: Put lives before other interests says Ronaldo

Turin, March 13 - Protecting human lives in the coronavirus emergency must come before any other interest, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo said Friday. "Protecting human lives is more important than any other interest," said the Portugal great in his first statement from his home on his native Madeira after Juve's matches were called off after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive. Ronaldo sent a "thought to all those who have lost a loved one" and voiced "solidarity for all those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate, Daniele Rugani". The Juve striker stressed the importance of following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and national governments.