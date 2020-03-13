Coronavirus: Cabinet set to approve new aid package

Rome, March 13 - The Italian government's new coronavirus bill, with proposed measures to provide support for the fallout due to the pandemic, is scheduled to go before the cabinet on Saturday afternoon or Sunday, said parliamentary sources on Friday. Ministries were required to submit their proposals for the bill by Thursday at 8 p.m. The culture ministry proposed providing a voucher that could be used by the end of 2020 to reimburse any performances that were cancelled due to coronavirus, including tickets for concerts, cinema, theatres, and museums; as well as a 100-million-euro fund to support to cinema and live theatre. The interior ministry is requesting 58 million euros for overtime funding and sanitary expenses and the deployment of police 4,000 officers for activities of control and public order related to the coronavirus epidemic. The education ministry proposed abolishing medical board exams for medical school graduates and qualifying them for the profession based on their performance during their internships. The foreign ministry is requesting one million euros in funding to protect the security of Italian citizens and civil servants working abroad. Another proposal is to provide 10 million euros in funding in 2020 and 2021 to the country's prison system to repair damages sustained during recent revolts, when prisoners reacted violently to bans on visitors due to the coronavirus emergency.