America's Cup: World Series at Cagliari put off

Rome, March 13 - The World Series, a preparatory event for the 36th America's Cup that was scheduled to take place at Cagliari on April 23-26, has been put off due to the coronavirus emergency, organisers said Friday. The organizing committee has proposed to the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, to postpone the ACWS Sardegna-Cagliari event until further notice. New Zealand has announced the cancellation of the event without specifying a new date for the event.