Coronavirus: Two navy ships in quarantine

Coronavirus: Milan band launches balcony flashmob
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 108 contagi, 7 morti. 10 casi in Basilicata. Dimesso il militare «paziente 1» a Bari. Stop collegamenti Albania
Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre
Rome
13 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 13 - Two Italian Navy ships are in quarantine after coronavirus cases were found aboard, sources said Friday. They are the San Giusto and the San Giorgio, both berthed at a naval base at Brindisi.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su