Govt to allocate 3.8 bn for mortgage aid, SMEs

Rome, March 13 - The Italian government is considering allocating 3.8 billion euros to help support families and businesses through the banking system as a result of the coronavirus emergency, in a draft text of its coronavirus bill. The text includes one billion euros to strengthen the SME Guarantee Fund, between 1.35 and two billion euros for a state guarantee on the moratorium on mortgages and loans, and an incentive for the sale of non-performing loans through the conversion of deferred tax assets for 850 million euros. There is also a proposal for a reduction in utility bills for all of 2020.