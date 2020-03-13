Govt to allocate 3.8 bn for mortgage aid, SMEs

Coronavirus: Milan band launches balcony flashmob
Rome
13 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 13 - The Italian government is considering allocating 3.8 billion euros to help support families and businesses through the banking system as a result of the coronavirus emergency, in a draft text of its coronavirus bill. The text includes one billion euros to strengthen the SME Guarantee Fund, between 1.35 and two billion euros for a state guarantee on the moratorium on mortgages and loans, and an incentive for the sale of non-performing loans through the conversion of deferred tax assets for 850 million euros. There is also a proposal for a reduction in utility bills for all of 2020.
