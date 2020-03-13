Coronavirus: Man spits at train conductor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 108 contagi, 6 morti. 10 casi in Basilicata. Dimesso il militare «paziente 1» a Bari. Stop collegamenti Albania
Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre
Viareggio
13 Marzo 2020
Viareggio, March 13 - A man spat at a train conductor at Viareggio Friday and said he was not paying for a ticket because he had lost his job and had to return from Genoa to his home in Naples due to the coronavirus. The 55-year-old was cited by railway police for spitting in the conductor's face, failing to pay for his journey and presenting false ID.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su