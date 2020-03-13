Snowboard: Moioli wins third World Cup

Coronavirus: Man spits at train conductor
Rome, March 13 - Italy's Olympic snowboard gold medalist Michela Moioli won her third World Cup at Veysonnaz in Switzerland on Friday. "Come on Italy!" she shouted before the final run. Moioli, a 24-year-old from the Bergamo area which has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, won her third event of the six-event season. Her shout was also directed at her 75-year-old grandfather who has been hospitalised with the coronavirus in Bergamo. Today's win was the 13th of her career in the World Cup.
