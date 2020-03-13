Venerdì 13 Marzo 2020 | 17:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Viareggio
Coronavirus: Man spits at train conductor

Coronavirus: Man spits at train conductor

 
Milan
Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

 
Rome
Snowboard: Moioli wins third World Cup

Snowboard: Moioli wins third World Cup

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rome's parks set to close

Coronavirus: Rome's parks set to close

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Brembo shutters Italy plants

Coronavirus: Brembo shutters Italy plants

 
Rome
Giro d'Italia put off until further notice

Giro d'Italia put off until further notice

 
Brussels
EU rules loosened, States freer to spend - Gentiloni

EU rules loosened, States freer to spend - Gentiloni

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 4,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules

Coronavirus: 4,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules

 
Milan
Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

 
Rome
Coronavirus causes blood deficit at start of March

Coronavirus causes blood deficit at start of March

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Aid, doctors arrive in Italy from China +rpt+

Coronavirus: Aid, doctors arrive in Italy from China +rpt+

 

Il Biancorosso

l'intervista
Il Ghirelli pensiero fra presente e futuro

Il Ghirelli pensiero fra presente e futuro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisicontagio
Coronavirus, sottufficiale positivo, in quarantena equipaggio nave San Giusto della Marina

Coronavirus, sottufficiale positivo, in quarantena equipaggio nave San Giusto

 
LecceL'imprevisto
Gallipoli, il peschereccio sconfina e incrocia un sommergibile

Gallipoli, il peschereccio sconfina e incrocia un sommergibile

 
Potenzaper le strade
Potenza, partita la sanificazione : i mezzi spruzzano acqua e disinfettante

Potenza, partita la sanificazione : i mezzi spruzzano acqua e disinfettante

 
Bariparco 2 giugno
«Emergenza, non vacanza»: a Bari blitz di Decaro nel parco pieno di gente, da oggi chiuso

«Emergenza, non vacanza»: a Bari blitz di Decaro nel parco pieno di gente, da oggi chiuso

 
Tarantodenunciate
Taranto, disordini durante visita Salvini: 11 persone identificate dalla Digos

Taranto, disordini durante visita Salvini: 11 persone identificate dalla Digos

 
Foggial'incidente
Foggia, fuggono all'alt della polizia, ma l'auto si ribalta: 3 giovani in Questura

Foggia, fuggono all'alt della polizia, ma l'auto si ribalta: 3 giovani in Questura

 
Materal'atto intimidatorio
Matera, bomba sotto auto consigliere regionale: fermato responsabile per tentata estorsione

Matera, bomba sotto auto consigliere regionale: fermato responsabile per tentata estorsione

 
BatL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

 

i più letti

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Puglia: 108 contagi, 6 morti. 10 casi in Basilicata. Dimesso il militare «paziente 1» a Bari. Stop collegamenti Albania

Bari, la città spettrale in due minuti

Bari, la città spettrale in due minuti

Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre

Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre

Coronavirus, esercito pronto se arriva epidemia in Puglia: ospedale da campo operativo in 48 ore

Coronavirus, esercito pronto se arriva epidemia in Puglia: ospedale da campo operativo in 48 ore

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile. Al via un conto corrente unico per sostenere gli ospedali

Milan

Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

Chief economist says central bank will act to stem high spreads

Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

Milan, March 13 - The Milan bourse rebounded strongly and the bond spread fell sharply Friday on the European Central Bank's clarification it would act to stop bond spreads rising too high amid the coronavirus emergency. Milan was up 15.6% by the early afternoon, the best in Europe, amid a general rally. It shed half the gains after a muted start to New York trading, with the FTSE-Mib up 7%. Investors were dismayed Thursday after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said it was not in the bank's remit to stop spreads rising. But they were cheered by ECB chief economist Philip Lane on Friday. He said "We are ready to do more and to adopt all our instruments, if necessary, to ensure that the high spreads we are seeing today, because of the acceleration of the coronavirus, do not jeopardize the transmission of our monetary policy in all the eurozone countries". After he spoke, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to 218 basis points, from 251 at Thursday's close, as the yield on the BTP plummeted to 1.57%. Lagarde's statement that "it is not our task to stop spreads rising" sparked the biggest single-day losses in Milan and other bourses since Black Monday in 1987. The statement was implicitly criticized by Italian President Sergio Mattarella who called for concerted European action to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Lane added that the ECB intends to ensure a "robust presence on the bond markets. In response to flight from risk or liquidity shocks, he said, "there may be temporary fluctuations in the flow of acquisitions". The ECB chief economist also said an interest rate cut, ruled out by Lagarde Thursday, was possible if necessary.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati