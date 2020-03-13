Giro d'Italia put off until further notice

Coronavirus: Man spits at train conductor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 108 contagi, 6 morti. 10 casi in Basilicata. Dimesso il militare «paziente 1» a Bari. Stop collegamenti Albania
Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre
Rome
13 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 13 - The Giro d'Italia has been put off until further notice after Hungary scrapped the first three stages starting in Budapest on May 9 due to the coronavirus emergency, organisers said Friday. Organisers RCS Sport, which publishes Italy's biggest selling daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, said the new date would not be announced before April 3 when current lockdown rules end and RCS Sport will have consulted the government, local bodies and Italian and international sporting institutions.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su