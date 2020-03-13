Giro d'Italia put off until further notice

Rome, March 13 - The Giro d'Italia has been put off until further notice after Hungary scrapped the first three stages starting in Budapest on May 9 due to the coronavirus emergency, organisers said Friday. Organisers RCS Sport, which publishes Italy's biggest selling daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, said the new date would not be announced before April 3 when current lockdown rules end and RCS Sport will have consulted the government, local bodies and Italian and international sporting institutions.