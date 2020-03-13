Coronavirus: Brembo shutters Italy plants

Coronavirus: Man spits at train conductor
Milan, March 13 - Automotive brake maker Brembo on Friday temporarily closed its four plants in a part of northern Italy which is among the world's worst hit by the coronavirus. Brembo said the plants at Stezzano, Curno, Mapello and Sellero, near Bergamo and Brescia, would shut down from March 16 to March 22. The Bergamo and Brescia areas, in the northern region of Lombardy, are two of Italy's hottest hotspots for the COVID-19 epidemic. Their infection and fatality rates are among the highest of the global pandemic.
