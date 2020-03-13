EU rules loosened, States freer to spend - Gentiloni

Brussels, March 13 - European Union financial restrictions and State aid bans have been loosened and States are freer to spend in the coronavirus fight, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "The rules are being loosened in many sectors, enabling the States (to make) extraordinary interventions," he said. "It is important that all Italians should feel that the EU is making useful decisions". Gentiloni said that Friday's EC statement puts "all States in a condition to make their budget choices, supporting businesses in difficulty, reducing employment risks, supporting the health system, and taking all the necessary decisions".