Coronavirus: 4,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules

Venerdì 13 Marzo 2020 | 15:40

Rome

62,000 shops monitored, 130,584 people checked on Thursday

Rome, March 13 - Some 130,584 people were checked for complying with coronavirus lockdown rules Thursday and 4,275 cited for breaking them, the interior ministry said Friday. A further 68 were cited for making false statements to public officials. The number of shops and other commercial activities checked up on were 62,218 and 369 owners were cited, the ministry said.

