Coronavirus causes blood deficit at start of March

Rome
13 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 13 - Between March 2-8, before the government's current restrictive coronavirus measures were put into place, 2,000 fewer bags of blood were collected compared to what was used, about 10% less than what is needed, Giancarlo Liumbruno, director of the Italian National Blood Centre, told ANSA on Friday. He said he deficit was made up by using reserves and a reduction in surgeries.
