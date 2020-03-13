Coronavirus: Aid, doctors arrive in Italy from China +rpt+

(Refiles, ficing headline) Rome, March 13 - Aid and a team of nine doctors have been sent from China to help Italy amid the coronavirus emergency. A China Eastern flight landed in Rome from Shanghain in the night between Thursday and Friday as part of an initiative that was recently announced by the foreign ministers of Italy and China, Luigi Di Maio and Wang Yi. Medical equipment included ventilators, respirators and masks. The vice president of the Chinese Red Cross, Yang Huichuan, and a professor on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Liang Zongan, were part of the team of intensive care specialists, pediatricians and nurses who treated coronavirus patients in China. "This is what we call solidarity and I am sure more will come", Di Maio said, showing the cargo plane's arrival on Facebook. "We are not alone, there are people in the world who want to help Italy".