Coronavirus: Foreign ports closing to Italian ships (3)

Coronavirus: 4,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules
13 Marzo 2020
Genoa, March 13 - Many foreign ports are closing their doors to Italian ships due to the coronavirus. Shipowners' bodies Assarmatori and Confitarma and maritime agents' group Federagenti wrote to the transport ministry saying "the news we are receiving about ships which have left Italy in the last 15 days (and gone to) the various countries - both third countries and, sadly, EU States - in which we operate, is extremely concerning". They said "urgent measures are needed"
