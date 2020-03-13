Coronavirus: Drug trafficker busted trying to get back home

Coronavirus: 4,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules
13 Marzo 2020
Naples, March 13 - A 68-year-old Naples man was arrested Friday after trying to use a coronavirus travel certificate to get back to his new home in Liguria and being found to be a drug trafficker. The man has to serve a four and a half year jail term in Brazil, where he is set to be extradited, police said.
