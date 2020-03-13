Coronavirus: 3 patients get better with arthritis drug

Coronavirus: 4,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules
Naples, March 13 - Three patients suffering with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus have got better on an arthritis drug, a Naples hospital said Friday. The patients at Cotugno Hospital have shown "a major improvement" after being treated with Tolicizumab, Paolo Ascierto, head of clinical immunology at another city hospital, the Pascale. Other Italian hospitals have reported similar improvements of virus-linked pneumonia after treatment with the drug.
