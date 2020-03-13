Coronavirus: We'll give Italy all it asks for- von der Leyen

Brussels, March 13 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said the EC would use "the utmost flexibility" in loosening the EU's Stability Pact and bans on State aid to help member States like Italy cope with the coronavirus emergency. "We'll give Italy everything it asks for," she said. EU sources said Stability Pact budget restrictions may be temporarily waived to help countries deal with the emergency. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the EC was ready to give the green light for State aid to be used "in 24 hours". She said "we are working on a new framework to instruct governments on how to use State aid to help stabilize the economy". European Commission Executive Vice President for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis and European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri in a letter that any "one-off" spending made with regards to the coronavirus pandemic "will be excluded by definition from the calculation of the structural deficit and will not be taken into account when evaluating conformity with the fiscal effort required as part of the existing rules". They said the EC will also evaluate any possible request under the 'unpredictable events clause', using maximum flexibility of EU rules.