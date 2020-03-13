Coronavirus:'total flexibility' to face crisis-von der Leyen

Brussels, March 13 - European Commission President Ursula vin der Leyen on Friday said the EC would use "the utmost flexibility" in loosening the EU's Stability Pact and bans on State aid to help member States cope with the coronavirus emergency. EU sources said Stability Pact budget restrictions may be temporarily waived to help countries deal with the emergency. European Commission Executive Vice President for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis and European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri that any "one-time" spending made with regards to the coronavirus pandemic "will be excluded by definition from the calculation of the structural deficit and will not be taken into account when evaluating conformity with the fiscal effort required as part of the existing rules". They said the EC will also evaluate any possible request under the 'unpredictable events clause', using maximum flexibility of EU rules.