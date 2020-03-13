Man kills wife, son, self near Turin

Turin, March 13 - A 66-year-old former municipal traffic cop on Friday shot dead his wife and son before turning the gun on himself at Beinasco near Turin. The man reportedly phoned the police and told them he had murdered his family before ringing off and shooting himself with his former service revolver. The man was named as Franco Necco. The son, Simone, was an activist for the nationalist League party and had stood for Beinasco council last year. "Ciao brother, see you sooner or later", said the League's Piedmont chief Riccardo Molinari.