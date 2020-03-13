Coronavirus: Slovenia halts trucks from Italy

Trieste, March 13 - Slovenia on Friday halted access from Italy for all heavy vehicles without Slovenian number plates amid the coronavirus emergency. The ban concerns trucks weighing more than 3.5 tonnes. Vehicles with Italian plates carrying perishable goods can enter Slovenia if they are stopping there and not driving through. Slovenia said the measure had been taken to avoid bottlenecks and tailbacks. The Italian foreign ministry said it was having "intense" contacts with Slovenian authorities to get the ban lifted. Long tailbacks were reported at the Slovenian border.