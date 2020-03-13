Coronavirus: Workers showing great responsibility says Conte

Rome, March 13 - Italian workers who are continuing to work amid the coronavirus emergency are showing "great responsibility towards the entire national community", Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a videocall with unions and employers Friday. "We must all be aware that all those who are working - factory workers, technicians, managers - are not just carrying out simple working duties according to the work/compensation model," he said. "At this time their efforts take on a particular significance", he said. Since they are showing such responsibility, the premier went on, "we all have the moral and juridical duty to guarantee them conditions of the utmost safety". Conte said workers would be given free safety kits to make sure they are virus-free "within days". Workers in virus hotspots have threatened to down tools saying they are afraid of getting the virus.