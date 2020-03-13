Coronavirus: England-Italy cancelled

London, March 13 - The Football Association on Friday said a friendly between England and Italy scheduled for March 27 at Wembley has been cancelled due to the coronavirus emergency. An FA official told ANSA that all English professional football would halt until at least April 3. An FA spokesman said "our hope and goal is to restart on April 4, but it will all depend on the medical and sanitary situation and the instructions we will receive from the competent bodies".