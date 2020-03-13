Coronavirus: England-Italy cancelled

Coronavirus: Workers showing great responsibility says Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 108 contagi, 6 morti. 10 casi in Basilicata. Bari, chiusa sede Rai e Agenzia delle Entrate. Stop collegamenti Albania
Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre
London
13 Marzo 2020
London, March 13 - The Football Association on Friday said a friendly between England and Italy scheduled for March 27 at Wembley has been cancelled due to the coronavirus emergency. An FA official told ANSA that all English professional football would halt until at least April 3. An FA spokesman said "our hope and goal is to restart on April 4, but it will all depend on the medical and sanitary situation and the instructions we will receive from the competent bodies".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su