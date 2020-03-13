UEFA halts Champions League, Europa League ties

Coronavirus: Workers showing great responsibility says Conte
Rome
13 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 13 - UEFA on Friday postponed all of next week's Champions League and Europa League ties amid the coronavirus emergency. The decision came after Real Madrid's and Juventus's matches were put off on Thursday. The decision was made in a conference call by the 55 federations making up UEFA. The federations and national leagues will have another one to weigh further measures on Tuesday. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for the virus. He was followed by Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini.
