Venerdì 13 Marzo 2020 | 13:47

Rome
Coronavirus: Workers showing great responsibility says Conte

Trieste
Coronavirus: Slovenia halts trucks from Italy

London
Coronavirus: England-Italy cancelled

Milan
Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

Rome
UEFA halts Champions League, Europa League ties

Rome
Alleged 'Ndrangheta boss Cesare Antonio Cord' arrested

Rome
Coronavirus: Act, doctors arrive in Italy from China

Rome
Mattarella demands solidarity from Europe, not obstacles

Rome
Coronavirus:deaths in Italy pass 1,000 mark, 2,249 new cases

Rome
Coronavirus: Stroll not banned but best to stay home - min

Milan
Milan bourse closes almost 17% down, record loss

serie C
Il Bari si adegua, niente allenamenti

Foggial'incidente
Foggia, fuggono all'alt della polizia, ma l'auto si ribalta: 3 giovani in Questura

Barial libertà
Bari, cadaveri di madre e figlio in casa: indaga polizia, forse «colpa» di stufa a gas

Brindisil'emergenza
Ruba da ospedale mascherine, guanti e Amuchina: arrestato dipendente Asl Brindisi

Potenzanel Potentino
Coronavirus, 16 sindaci chiedono sospensione attività Fca Melfi

Leccel'iniziativa
Lecce deserta «riempie» il silenzio con l'inno di Mameli

Materal'atto intimidatorio
Matera, bomba sotto auto consigliere regionale: fermato responsabile per tentata estorsione

Tarantopsicosi contagio
Coronavirus, Asl Taranto attua sanificazione Medicina dell’ospedale «SS. Annunziata»

BatL'iniziativa
Coronavirus, messe in Tv assicurate da Tele Dehon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Puglia: 108 contagi, 6 morti. 10 casi in Basilicata. Bari, chiusa sede Rai e Agenzia delle Entrate. Stop collegamenti Albania

Bari, la città spettrale in due minuti

Bari, non dichiara di venire da «zona rossa»: paziente positiva denunciata da infermiera insieme alla madre

Coronavirus, esercito pronto se arriva epidemia in Puglia: ospedale da campo operativo in 48 ore

Coronavirus, in Puglia previsto il picco contagi entro inizio aprile

Milan

Chief economist says central bank will act to stem high spreads

Milan, March 13 - The Milan bourse rebounded strongly and the bond spread fell Friday on the European Central Bank's clarification it would act to stop bond spreads rising too high amid the coronavirus emergency. Milan was up 14% by the early afternoon, the best in Europe, amid a general rally. Investors were dismayed Thursday after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said it was not in the bank's remit to stop spreads rising. But they were cheered by ECB chief economist Philip Lane on Friday. He said "We are ready to do more and to adopt all our instruments, if necessary, to ensure that the high spreads we are seeing today, because of the acceleration of the coronavirus, do not jeopardize the transmission of our monetary policy in all the eurozone countries". After he spoke, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to 243 basis points, from 251 at Thursday's close. Lagarde's statement that "it is not our task to stop spreads rising" sparked the biggest single-day losses in Milan and other bourses since Black Monday in 1987. The statement was implicitly criticized by Italian President Sergio Mattarella who called for concerted European action to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Lane added that the ECB intends to ensure a "robust presence on the bond markets. In response to flight from risk or liquidity shocks, he said, "there may be temporary fluctuations in the flow of acquisitions". The ECB chief economist also said an interest rate cut, ruled out by Lagarde Thursday, was possible if necessary.

