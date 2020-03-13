Milan bourse rebounds, spread falls on ECB clarification

Milan, March 13 - The Milan bourse rebounded strongly and the bond spread fell Friday on the European Central Bank's clarification it would act to stop bond spreads rising too high amid the coronavirus emergency. Milan was up 14% by the early afternoon, the best in Europe, amid a general rally. Investors were dismayed Thursday after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said it was not in the bank's remit to stop spreads rising. But they were cheered by ECB chief economist Philip Lane on Friday. He said "We are ready to do more and to adopt all our instruments, if necessary, to ensure that the high spreads we are seeing today, because of the acceleration of the coronavirus, do not jeopardize the transmission of our monetary policy in all the eurozone countries". After he spoke, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to 243 basis points, from 251 at Thursday's close. Lagarde's statement that "it is not our task to stop spreads rising" sparked the biggest single-day losses in Milan and other bourses since Black Monday in 1987. The statement was implicitly criticized by Italian President Sergio Mattarella who called for concerted European action to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Lane added that the ECB intends to ensure a "robust presence on the bond markets. In response to flight from risk or liquidity shocks, he said, "there may be temporary fluctuations in the flow of acquisitions". The ECB chief economist also said an interest rate cut, ruled out by Lagarde Thursday, was possible if necessary.